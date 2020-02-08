MDINA CATHEDRAL – THE ORGAN

The cathedral organ is located in a lovely decorated balcony on one side of the High Altar.

According to Wikipedia the organ was built in 1774 by the famous Neapolitan organbuilder Domenico Antonio Rossi. It has some construction characteristics which are quite unusual to 18th century Neapolitan organbuilding and which became the norm only several decades later.

Unfortunately the organ was modified substantially throughout its lifetime, especially in the first half of the 20th century.

