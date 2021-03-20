MY BEST ROBIN SHOT EVER

I think this is my best ever Robin shot. When Max and I started our walk back to the car I saw this bird fly past and land a long distance away. I only knew the species after I uploaded the picture on the computer. It landed so far away that with the zoom of my Nikon 18-200 lens fully extended I could barely see it. I took the shot just the same aiming at the bird. On the computer I enlarged several times the picture and got this very clear result. I have inserted the original picture flagging the bird to show how barely visible it looked at the time of capture.

