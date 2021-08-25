Previous
AUBERGE DE BAVIERE by sangwann
AUBERGE DE BAVIERE

One last shot from my round of part of the Valletta bastions walk. This is Auberge de Baviere, the seat of the Knights of St John who came from Bavaria, Germany. Across the road where my selfie is are the Bavaria bastions which this Langue of the Order was responsible to defend in case of an attack.
The Auberge de Bavière was built as Palazzo Carneiro in 1696, and it was the residence of Grand Master Marc'Antonio Zondadari in the early 18th century. In 1784, it was converted into the auberge for the Anglo-Bavarian langue of the Order of Saint John, and it remained so until the French occupation of Malta in 1798.
About my selfie. I used the camera timer to take this shot of me in my garden to use in another picture. I think it fits very well here, too.
Many thanks for all your views, comments and for your fav's . They are very much appreciated.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 25th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of this beautiful building - so symmetrical in design !
August 25th, 2021  
Wylie ace
what a lot of important buildings you have access to. Well done on the portable selfie.
August 25th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Grand looking building. You have placed yourself well.
August 25th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
The Knights of St John is a romantic as well as tragic story! Hands on hips indicates you are thinking of the history of this building!
August 25th, 2021  
