AUBERGE DE BAVIERE

One last shot from my round of part of the Valletta bastions walk. This is Auberge de Baviere, the seat of the Knights of St John who came from Bavaria, Germany. Across the road where my selfie is are the Bavaria bastions which this Langue of the Order was responsible to defend in case of an attack.

The Auberge de Bavière was built as Palazzo Carneiro in 1696, and it was the residence of Grand Master Marc'Antonio Zondadari in the early 18th century. In 1784, it was converted into the auberge for the Anglo-Bavarian langue of the Order of Saint John, and it remained so until the French occupation of Malta in 1798.

About my selfie. I used the camera timer to take this shot of me in my garden to use in another picture. I think it fits very well here, too.

