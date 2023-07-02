Previous
I’M JUST A LONELY BOY by sangwann
Back to one of my walks along the Salini Bird Santuary . This shot is a couple of days later than my previous shots. This lone sandpiper was standing on the rocks away from all the other water fowl. He did not appear sad or in a bad mood.
I love going to this place – not in Summer though. There is a good parking area close by and besides going through the salt pans/ bird sanctuary there is a gorgeous 6 or 7 Km walk along the coastline to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and another 6 or 7 Km walk back. Sometimes, for a change, I do the walk the other way round.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
