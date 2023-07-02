I’M JUST A LONELY BOY

Back to one of my walks along the Salini Bird Santuary . This shot is a couple of days later than my previous shots. This lone sandpiper was standing on the rocks away from all the other water fowl. He did not appear sad or in a bad mood.

I love going to this place – not in Summer though. There is a good parking area close by and besides going through the salt pans/ bird sanctuary there is a gorgeous 6 or 7 Km walk along the coastline to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and another 6 or 7 Km walk back. Sometimes, for a change, I do the walk the other way round.

