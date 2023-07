JUMPING JACK

He – the grasshopper - stood there quietly resting on this rose bush in my garden giving me the chance to take some pictures of him. I didn’t get too close because I was afraid of his sting. The rest of the scene I did on the computer.

Today starts the Tour de France and I am very eager to watch it on tv.

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for all the fav's - always appreciated.