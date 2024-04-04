WAITING

Last Friday – Good Friday – Christine and I went to Qormi to watch the Good Friday procession. It had been many years since the last year that we went there. This is the scene as we waited for the doors of the St George’s Parish Church to open and the procession (you could also call it parade) to begin.

I have taken many shots and will use collages to show as many as I can through this series.

Good Friday processions are an event that attracts thousands and thousands of Maltese people and tourists and are organized in several parishes throughout Malta and Gozo.

