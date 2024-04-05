THE STORY BEGINS

The beginning of mankind according to Genesis:

Then God said, "Let us make man in our image, after our likeness. And let them have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over the livestock and over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth."

Adam’s first two sons were Cain and Abel . Cain, the firstborn, was a farmer, and his brother Abel was a shepherd.

And this is how the Good Friday procession at Qorni begins. In the middle is Adam Following him were on: the right his first born, Caen holding a basketfull of rotten fruit, and on the left, Adam with the lamb.

