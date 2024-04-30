MDINA GATE

This gateway, designed by de Mondion, a prodigious architect//builder for the Order of St. John. was built in 1724 a few metres to the left of the original gate. The location of the original gate is partly visible in the now solid wall on the right of the picture. The building of the new gate was to enlarge the palace, Palazzo Giuratale, damaged in the great eathquake of 1693.

The coat of arms above the gate are of Grand Master António Manoel de Vilhena.

As regards the 1693 earthquack, Malta has experienced many earth tremors, some so slight as to pass by almost unnoticed. At other times, shocks have been greater and damage was caused. Perhaps the tremor that caused most damage in the Maltese islands and which is usually ranked as being the most terrible earthquake recorded in the history of Malta was the one that occurred in January 1693. The earthquake followed in the wake of a great volcanic eruption by Mount Etna in Sicily where the resulting tremors terrified the population and caused a lot of damage.

