Previous
Photo 4839
BUTTERFLY
i took this shot before we left for our short holiday. This is a Cabbage White Butterfly on a wild flower.
Many thanks for your looks, comments and fav. on yesterday's picture.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
4
2
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4839
photos
136
followers
115
following
1325% complete
4832
4833
4834
4835
4836
4837
4838
4839
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st April 2024 9:26am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Such a perfectly posing butterfly and wonderful capture Dione, beautiful detail and pop of yellow.
May 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture of this dainty butterfly !
May 17th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Such a lovely catch..
May 17th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice wing patterns
May 17th, 2024
