Previous
BUTTERFLY by sangwann
Photo 4839

BUTTERFLY

i took this shot before we left for our short holiday. This is a Cabbage White Butterfly on a wild flower.
Many thanks for your looks, comments and fav. on yesterday's picture.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1325% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a perfectly posing butterfly and wonderful capture Dione, beautiful detail and pop of yellow.
May 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture of this dainty butterfly !
May 17th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Such a lovely catch..
May 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice wing patterns
May 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise