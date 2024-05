HAVE YOU SEEN MY POODLE?

Shot taken from the airplane as we travelled to our first destination - Zagreb, Croatia. Not a long trip, just around 2 hours but the sky was clouded all the way and I had little chance of taking pictures from the plane’s window. But this stray poodle gave me a chance to take my first picture from the plane .

