ONE MORE FROM THE WATERMILLS by sangwann
Photo 4882

ONE MORE FROM THE WATERMILLS

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.
This was the last place we visited before returning to Banja Luka to do some personal shopping, something I really hate but have to suffer in silence.
This is a little old village full of watermills with water coming down in every direction from a nearby lake. The force of the water works the grinders - there was one of the mechanisms which was not functioning under one of the shacks but although you could see it, it wasn't worth taking a shot of.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful collage filled with beautiful shots.
June 29th, 2024  
