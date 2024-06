THE BEND

One last picture from day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

Half way along the coach journey back to Banja Luka we stopped to see this beautiful river bend surrounded by rows upon rows of trees and shrubs. I thought it was well worth showing even though I have been posting pictures from those taken on this day for quite some time.

