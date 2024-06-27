Previous
HER MAJESTY QUEEN MAPLE I by sangwann
HER MAJESTY QUEEN MAPLE I

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.
So many beautiful pictures to choose from and I am always struggling which to post and which to leave out. I took this shot as we walked from the café/restaurant near the red bench to our last destination before returning to Banja Luka for some shopping (Oh my God, I hate this). I felt this maple tree standing alone in the middle of this well kept garden had the pride of place like a queen. So up came the camera and a quick click as we walked along the lake.
Many thanks for all your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
