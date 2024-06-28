Previous
HYDROMILLS by sangwann
From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.
This was the last place we visited before returning to Banja Luka to do some personal shopping, something I really hate but have to suffer in silence.
This is a little old village full of watermills with water coming down in every direction from a nearby lake.
Watermills have been built on the Pliva River since the Middle Ages. Just one cluster of mills remains today, located on the natural cascade where the water flows between the two Pliva Lakes. Apparently local farmers used the mills to grind wheat into flour right up until the Second World War.
Although the windmills are no longer functional, they have been preserved and maintained as a national monument of Bosnia and Herzegovina . The complex of watermills, along with the Pliva Lakes, was officially recognized as a National Monument due to its natural, historical, architectural, geological, and scientific value.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture of this interesting site with all those mills and interesting info. Seems to be popular with tourists too.
June 28th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
June 28th, 2024  
