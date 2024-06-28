HYDROMILLS

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

This was the last place we visited before returning to Banja Luka to do some personal shopping, something I really hate but have to suffer in silence.

This is a little old village full of watermills with water coming down in every direction from a nearby lake.

Watermills have been built on the Pliva River since the Middle Ages. Just one cluster of mills remains today, located on the natural cascade where the water flows between the two Pliva Lakes. Apparently local farmers used the mills to grind wheat into flour right up until the Second World War.

Although the windmills are no longer functional, they have been preserved and maintained as a national monument of Bosnia and Herzegovina . The complex of watermills, along with the Pliva Lakes, was officially recognized as a National Monument due to its natural, historical, architectural, geological, and scientific value.

