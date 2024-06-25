Previous
DOGS CAN TAKE CARE OF THEMSELVES by sangwann
Photo 4878

DOGS CAN TAKE CARE OF THEMSELVES

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.
I am posting this because I liked how this dog walked straight to this historic drinking trough for horses to drink his share of the water. Not sure but I think he was a stray dog because we saw several around Bosnia. Otherwise he was a dog used to being let out and provide for himself. The small fountain looked very pretty on the old stone wall but the addition above the old part of the building looked very much out of place. The young lady walking past the fountain made a nice impact on the scene in the main picture. She had just got off the motor bike that is close to the fountain.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer.
June 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
Clever dog
June 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Ahhh lovely, animals are clever it’s all about survival.
June 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of the dog, I certainly agree with you re the building style ;-)
June 25th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
LOL! That dog made me smile
June 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Resourceful dog.
June 25th, 2024  
