DOGS CAN TAKE CARE OF THEMSELVES

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

I am posting this because I liked how this dog walked straight to this historic drinking trough for horses to drink his share of the water. Not sure but I think he was a stray dog because we saw several around Bosnia. Otherwise he was a dog used to being let out and provide for himself. The small fountain looked very pretty on the old stone wall but the addition above the old part of the building looked very much out of place. The young lady walking past the fountain made a nice impact on the scene in the main picture. She had just got off the motor bike that is close to the fountain.

