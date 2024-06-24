THE CITADEL

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

Following on yesterday’s picture we arrived at the old citadel of Jajce. I was disappointed to say the truth because besides the citadel walls and amazing views of the city there wasn’t much else to see after the long steep uphill walk. In fact I wasn’t going to post any shots of it but at the last minute I decided show a few shots of it, just for the record.

Jajce Citadel is high above the town of Jajce on top of a pyramidal-shaped steep hill, enclosed with approximately 1,300 metres (4,300 ft) long defensive walls,. According to information I got from the internet, It is one of the best preserved fortified capitals of the Bosnian Kingdom, the last stronghold before the kingdom dissolved under the pressure of military advancement at the onset of Ottoman Empire takeover. If, as they say, it is one of the best preserved fortified capitals I cannot guess what the other fortified capitals look like.

