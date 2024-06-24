Previous
THE CITADEL by sangwann
Photo 4877

THE CITADEL

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.
Following on yesterday’s picture we arrived at the old citadel of Jajce. I was disappointed to say the truth because besides the citadel walls and amazing views of the city there wasn’t much else to see after the long steep uphill walk. In fact I wasn’t going to post any shots of it but at the last minute I decided show a few shots of it, just for the record.
Jajce Citadel is high above the town of Jajce on top of a pyramidal-shaped steep hill, enclosed with approximately 1,300 metres (4,300 ft) long defensive walls,. According to information I got from the internet, It is one of the best preserved fortified capitals of the Bosnian Kingdom, the last stronghold before the kingdom dissolved under the pressure of military advancement at the onset of Ottoman Empire takeover. If, as they say, it is one of the best preserved fortified capitals I cannot guess what the other fortified capitals look like.
Thanks a lot for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture. They are very much appreciated.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I am glad you posted these lovely photos, it gives and idea of what it used to be. I love the view of the town.
June 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
It is a beautiful looking place
June 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise