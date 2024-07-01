Previous
VIVE LE TOUR by sangwann
Photo 4884

VIVE LE TOUR

Shot taken last Saturday while watching the first stage of the Tour the France one of my favourite events on the year.
At the moment my day is fuller than I want it to be:
Morning: Post my picture of the day on 365, go swimming between 8.30 am and 10.30 am. Rush to my daughter's house to walk a bit her dog and back home to do some commenting on friends' pictures on 365 till lunch time.
After lunch, a good nap, then the Tour up to approx. 4.00, go take out the dog for a few minutes followed by 6 to 8 hours watching the UEFA Nations League and around 11.30 pm or midnight continue to watch what I had had left of the Tour stage of the day.
Thanks a lot for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterdaqy's picture.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1338% complete

Diane ace
Love this image--it made me laugh. That's a lot of TV to keep up with, but after swimming you deserve it!
July 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
I love this fun photo, you sure have a busy day. All we have in common is getting up early to post on 365 :-)
July 1st, 2024  
