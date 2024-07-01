VIVE LE TOUR

Shot taken last Saturday while watching the first stage of the Tour the France one of my favourite events on the year.
At the moment my day is fuller than I want it to be:
Morning: Post my picture of the day on 365, go swimming between 8.30 am and 10.30 am. Rush to my daughter's house to walk a bit her dog and back home to do some commenting on friends' pictures on 365 till lunch time.
After lunch, a good nap, then the Tour up to approx. 4.00, go take out the dog for a few minutes followed by 6 to 8 hours watching the UEFA Nations League and around 11.30 pm or midnight continue to watch what I had had left of the Tour stage of the day.
