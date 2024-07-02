Sign up
Photo 4885
A ROSE TO SHARE
With all my friends on 365. Shot taken a couple of weeks ago in my front garden.
Tomorrow back to my Bosnia holiday pictures.
Thank you so much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
2
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4885
photos
136
followers
116
following
1338% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
21st May 2024 4:53pm
Maggiemae
ace
The background looks to have movement but the beautiful rose remains totally focused!
July 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Love the promise of a rose bud
July 2nd, 2024
