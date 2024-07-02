Previous
A ROSE TO SHARE by sangwann
A ROSE TO SHARE

With all my friends on 365. Shot taken a couple of weeks ago in my front garden.
Tomorrow back to my Bosnia holiday pictures.
Thank you so much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Maggiemae ace
The background looks to have movement but the beautiful rose remains totally focused!
July 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Love the promise of a rose bud
July 2nd, 2024  
