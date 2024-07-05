Previous
GUESS WHERE by sangwann
GUESS WHERE

From day four of our Bosnia holiday - 11th May, 2024. You don’t need to guess who these two are; you have seen them more than once before.
After the fun time on the river boats it was time to proceed to this very impressive open air museum. It is the Ethno village Ljubačke doline, designed and set as an open-air museum with the intention of showing the life of a community that used to inhabit this area, its traditional architecture, material culture, and furniture from the late 19th century and early 20th century.
The Ethno village is intended to host exhibitions, art colonies, and historical re-enactments; to collect, preserve and present material and non-material cultural heritage from this and other regions.
More information tomorrow.
Thanks a lot for all your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture
Beverley ace
This is a beautiful beautiful photo of you both,
Your photos of this special trip are great.
July 5th, 2024  
eDorre ace
What a great shot!
July 5th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Nice to see you
July 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely photo of you both , and these open air museums are such interesting places to visit !
July 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful photo of you and Christine, a beautiful setting too.

What I love about your trips are not only the photos, but the interesting history and info you provide.
July 5th, 2024  
