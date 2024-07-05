GUESS WHERE

From day four of our Bosnia holiday - 11th May, 2024. You don’t need to guess who these two are; you have seen them more than once before.

After the fun time on the river boats it was time to proceed to this very impressive open air museum. It is the Ethno village Ljubačke doline, designed and set as an open-air museum with the intention of showing the life of a community that used to inhabit this area, its traditional architecture, material culture, and furniture from the late 19th century and early 20th century.

The Ethno village is intended to host exhibitions, art colonies, and historical re-enactments; to collect, preserve and present material and non-material cultural heritage from this and other regions.

More information tomorrow.

Thanks a lot for all your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture

