ETHNO VILLAGE LJUBAČKE DOLINE

From day four of our Bosnia holiday - 11th May, 2024.

We had a talk by the owner of the place who explained what we needed to know about the place. To make sure I understood him well, I asked about the buildings whether they are the old buildings or replicas, he confirmed that he got them from around the area and rebuilt them in this place, and so this is proof of the importance of the place.

I took this shot when we started our separate walks around the place.

Some more information about the ‘museum’.

The Ethno village consist of houses, barns, a pantry, vajats (houses for sleeping), a corn storage facility, a stable, a shepherd’s cottage, a tool shed and an agricultural machinery garage, an apiary, a distillery, etc. In total, some 40 different buildings.

All of the buildings are authentic and were brought in from various locations: the Kola, Krmina, Javorana and Ljubačevo village, as well as others. All of the furniture and household items in them are authentic too and come from that period of time.

