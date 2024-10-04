Previous
PARCALLARIO IBLEI ADVENTURE PARK (8)j
PARCALLARIO IBLEI ADVENTURE PARK (8)j

Shot is from 22st July 2024, third day of our family get together in Sicily.
And the day at the adventure park didn’t stop with the picture of Snuggles. Ian, Max’s dad, took this very scary (for me, at least) zip line across this valley. It wasn’t easy for him given that he is 50 years old and has a body weight of something like 90 kg. But he did it. Here are four shots of him as he sped down to the stop line where one of the helpers was waiting for him for any assistance he might need at the landing place.
4th October 2024

Diana ace
Amazing action captures, not for the faint hearted.
October 4th, 2024  
