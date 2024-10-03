PARCALLARIO IBLEI ADVENTURE PARK (7)

Shot is from 22st July 2024, third day of our family get together in Sicily.

Oh, and I forgot all about Snuggles, my daughter’s pedigree corgi while following Max and taking pictures of his every move up there on his adventure. Denise, my daughter, was sitting down on a concrete bench for a short spell and Snuggles who will not leave her for a single minute found a superb place to have some rest next to her.

Ian, my daughter’s husband bought the dog from a breeder in central Italy and after some months when it was old enough to travel, he went to get him. And that was during the worst days of Covid while we prayed for his safe return. Thank God he came back with the dog safe and sound.

