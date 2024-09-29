PARCALLARIO IBLEI ADVENTURE PARK (3)

Shots in this collage are from 22st July 2024, third day of our family get together in Sicily.

At one time Max got entangled in the ropes and he couldn’t get himself free. The more he tried the the worse the situation got.. One of the assistants was quick to go up and help him get himself loose so he could continue his adventure. These are four shots of the incident. Max was never in danger of getting hurt, I must say.

