PARCALLARIO IBLEI ADVENTURE PARK (4)

Shot is from 22st July 2024, third day of our family get together in Sicily.

Another shot of Max at the adventure trail. From the expression on his face you can see that the fact that the park’s assistant came up to give him a helping hand to untangle himself hurt his pride. Don’t you agree?

