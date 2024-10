PARCALLARIO IBLEI ADVENTURE PARK (9)

Shot is from 22st July 2024, third day of our family get together in Sicily.

Not to be outdone Max did the long zip line too. They both walked back from another direction, very happy for having done it. I still had to get back my nerves after having watched them both crossing the valley on a wire.

Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's, always appreciated.