ETHNO VILLAGE LJUBAČKE DOLINE (2)

From day four of our Bosnia holiday - 11th May, 2024.

The walk around the village starts from here.

The difference between this and many other similar ethno villages is that the owner Nedeljko Branković, who welcomed us on our arrival, aims to transform the Ethno Village into a fully operational arts and crafts community center.

