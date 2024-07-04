PUNTING DOWN THE RIVER

From day four of our Bosnia holiday - 11th May, 2024.

Fun time for the aged, hehe. There wasn’t a single youngster among the group but we still went for some fun on this wobbly boat. There were four of these boats and each had two seats. Christine didn’t want to take the ride and so it was me, my sister and her husband who were taken on approx. half an hour’s ride along the river and back. Sister and husband chose the seats and I was left with sitting on the bottom of the boat. Getting on the boat was tricky because it was very slippery and we had to get in bare footed. This is a picture taken of us by I don’t know who.

Punting seems to be a new sport for Bosnians. In this area they have a club and members take out guests on their boats at a fee to keep the club going. BTW they call their boat Dayak.

