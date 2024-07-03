V.I.P. RESIDENCE

Starting day four of our Bosnia holiday - 11th May, 2024.

This house made a big impact on its surroundings and I thought it should be the property of somebody who has reached some height in society. Doesn’t it look beautiful? I had to take a shot of it to start my new day in Bosnia Herzegovina.

