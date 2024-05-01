THE NARROW STREETS OF MDINA

I always love walking these narrow streets; everytime I go to Mdina I spot something new in them.

Mdina, also known as Città Vecchia and Città Notabile is a fortified city. It served as the island's capital from antiquity to the medieval period. The city which is still confined within its walls takes its name from the Arabic word for city.

The city has been inhabited since prehistory. A Phoenician colony was established around the location in the 8th century BC. During the Punic Wars, the town was acquired by the Romans and renamed Melita Melite – as it was called then - was larger than present-day Mdina as it was reduced to its present size during Arab rule. Mdina then continued to serve as the capital of Malta until the arrival of the Order of St. John in 1530, who preferred Birgu as it was by the sea and within a sheltered harbour, now known as the Grand Harbour.

Largely maintaining its medieval character, Mdina remained the centre of the Maltese nobility and religious authorities. It is now also known the "Silent City" as no vehicles are allowed in there except for those of the few families living there and for special occasions. It is currently on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and is now one of the main tourist attractions in Malta.

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.

Oh, I forgot it’s my birthday today and we are invited to my daughter’s house for an exquisite lunch to celebrate.