ZKORBA TEMPLE

Not much to see in this heritage site but as Max and I were close to it and Max had never seen it before we came to have a look. On the right you may see some information about this site. There are many and much better preserved ancient temples around both Malta and Gozo, many of them older than the pyramids by thousands of years.

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.