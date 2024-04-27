Previous
BE MY BABY by sangwann
BE MY BABY

This is a baby rose I bought from LDL last year. I wasn’t looking for it then but temptation always wins when I see plants and flowers. This year I had 3 beautiful flowers from it. It is only appro. 6 inches tall. The leaves are a bit dusty because a few drops of rain that fell a couple of days ago brought with them sand from the Sahara and covered everything and everywhere with desert dust. I didn’t wash my car (I hate to) but we had some good rain yesterday and it is clean now.
From the internet: My Baby Rose provides the garden with full-size beauty without taking up excessive space or becoming leggy. Keep it potted or give it a permanent spot in your garden. With its compact size, this Rose offers versatility and interest almost anywhere in your outdoor space.
Thanks a lot for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Dawn ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Baby rose made me smile
April 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
A lovely shot of your beautiful baby rose with twins on the side and more buds to open.
April 27th, 2024  
