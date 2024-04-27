BE MY BABY

This is a baby rose I bought from LDL last year. I wasn’t looking for it then but temptation always wins when I see plants and flowers. This year I had 3 beautiful flowers from it. It is only appro. 6 inches tall. The leaves are a bit dusty because a few drops of rain that fell a couple of days ago brought with them sand from the Sahara and covered everything and everywhere with desert dust. I didn’t wash my car (I hate to) but we had some good rain yesterday and it is clean now.

From the internet: My Baby Rose provides the garden with full-size beauty without taking up excessive space or becoming leggy. Keep it potted or give it a permanent spot in your garden. With its compact size, this Rose offers versatility and interest almost anywhere in your outdoor space.

