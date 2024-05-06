Previous
THROUGH THE GATE by sangwann
THROUGH THE GATE

This is a side view with a well or drinking trough for horses in a courtyard inside the National Museum of Natural History in Mdina. I took this shot as we were on the way out from Mdina to Rabat. The museum is housed in a palace built for Grand Master Antonio Manoel de Vilhena in 1724. I could have taken the shot from between the iron bars but preferred it like this.
I found an interesting history of this building which was built in the 18th century. The museum is housed in a palace constructed in the Parisian Baroque style by Grand Master Antonio Manoel de Vilhena. It served as a temporary hospital during the 1837 cholera outbreak, as a sanitorium for British troops in 1860 and a hospital of tuberculosis patients till January 1956. On 22nd June 1973 it was converted into the National Museum of Natural History as it is today.
Among the biological collections is a flying squid washed ashore in the 1980s, a 4000-year-old mummified Nile crocodile and a tooth of a Giant White Shark
Love the framing and the gate and the layers! Cool! And your usual fun narrative.
May 6th, 2024  
