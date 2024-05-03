PALAZZI IN MDINA

Mdina is full of beautiful old palazzi. It has always been inhabited by rich noble families and buildings like these have been inherited from family to family throughout its history. The building on the right is Palazzo Falson which is also called Palazzo Cumbo-Navarra, Casa dei Castelletti. Palazzo Falson was acquired by Olof Frederick Gollcher in the 20th century, and he restored and altered parts of the building. It is now owned by a foundation established by Gollcher, and since 2007 it has been open to the public as the Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum. I have no knowledge about the house on the left and do not have time to do some research about it as I have a very busy day today.

