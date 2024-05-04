CARMELITE CHURCH, MDINA

There is so much to see for a small city like Mdina. One of them is this church, small but very ornate.

Below is some information for those who are interested to know.

The chapel and the surrounding area was given to the Carmelites in the 1650s. It was built between 1660 and 1675. After the earthquake of 1693 (I mentioned it earlier) which destroyed many important buildings, notably the medieval cathedral of St Paul, the cathedral chapter moved to the Carmelite church until 1702 when the new cathedral was rebuilt. During the French occupation the church was ransacked by the French where valuables were stolen to fund Napoleon's wars.

The interior is enriched with baroque sculpture and paintings by notable artists.

