MAKE A BET? by sangwann
MAKE A BET?

Onlooker One: “Make a bet?”
Onlooker Two: “What bet? I don’t even know whether this is a race. Besides I can’t see the identity number of the water scooters.”
Onlooker One: “True, I can’t see anything either.”
As I walked along the coast road from Salini Bird sanctuary to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq these water scooters passed by at full speed. Not sure whether they were taking part in a race or tourists having a big buzz. My camera settings were ready for an eventuality similar to this as I had prepared it for any chance that some bird I haven’t photographed before might pass by.
Thank you so much for all your looks, for your lovely comments and for the fa'vs on yesterday's picture.
