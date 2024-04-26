MAKE A BET?

Onlooker One: “Make a bet?”

Onlooker Two: “What bet? I don’t even know whether this is a race. Besides I can’t see the identity number of the water scooters.”

Onlooker One: “True, I can’t see anything either.”

As I walked along the coast road from Salini Bird sanctuary to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq these water scooters passed by at full speed. Not sure whether they were taking part in a race or tourists having a big buzz. My camera settings were ready for an eventuality similar to this as I had prepared it for any chance that some bird I haven’t photographed before might pass by.

