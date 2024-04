BLEU, BLEU L’AMOUR EST BLEU

Bleu, bleu l'amour est bleu

Berce mon cœur, mon cœur amoureux

Bleu, bleu, l'amour est bleu

Bleu comme le ciel qui joue dans tes yeux

This is how the sea looked as I walked along the coast road from Salini Bird sanctuary to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and back some days ago . How can you not love the Mediterranean Sea.

