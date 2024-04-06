THE LAST SUPPER

Good Friday procession from the 2024 St George’s Parish Church in Qormi.

This is the statue depicting the Last Supper. It is the biggest of all the statues carried in this defile. Of all the other Good Friday processions in Malta, Qormi was the first to add this statue to its defile and till now, I was told, there is only one other in Malta and one in Gozo on the same theme.

For those of you interested to know, the St George’s Parish is one of the oldest established parishes in Malta. It is one of the 12 parishes mentioned in the rollo of Bishop Senatore de Mello in 1436. The church structure was built three times. The original parish church was demolished and a larger one was built on the same site in the mid-15th century. The church was then reconstructed in a larger form around 1585. The dome was added in 1684.

