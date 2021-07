Poppy patch

Caught my eye on my 5k route. The tree (Rowan) is known as 'The Parcock Tree' locally and marks the story of Nathalan, a monk who lived in the area many centuries ago.

Another excellent day! First drive to Aberdeen for a bit of shopping for Mr B and charity shop drop off.

Then home and continued drawer reorganisation, feels good.

Three good things

1. Friends at a coffee stop.

2. Found a lost earring

3. Good drive to No 3 for a few days with sister Kate.