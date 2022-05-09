Previous
Tea and cake 🎂 by sarah19
Photo 2546

Tea and cake 🎂

Had a wee trip to Aberdeen as my watch needs a new battery. So we went by train and took two bags of books to drop off at the OXFAM book shop. It's a good way of reducing the library in our house!!! I have some books, 'we' have some books and Mr B has hundreds of books.
It was fine when we left Inverurie but pouring rain when we reached Aberdeen. We went where we needed to go and enjoyed delicious soup, followed by tea and cake, in a little cafe called 'Cup'.....we shared the cake and Allan took the photo...I just love the dishes they use ...
Three good things
1. The rain was much lighter after lunch.
2. Met a friend with her 'DiL to be' also having lunch in the little cafe.
3. Leftovers for supper
9th May 2022

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011.
697% complete

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
I am so envious of you being able to go to Aberdeen by train. I'd love to be able to do that. The bus is a horrible option, especially when it does a tour of half of Banchory en route. You must tell me where that café is ... I've never heard of it. Nice image of your tea and cake!
May 10th, 2022  
julia
Looks very smart and that cake looks delicious..
May 10th, 2022  
