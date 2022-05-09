Tea and cake 🎂

Had a wee trip to Aberdeen as my watch needs a new battery. So we went by train and took two bags of books to drop off at the OXFAM book shop. It's a good way of reducing the library in our house!!! I have some books, 'we' have some books and Mr B has hundreds of books.

It was fine when we left Inverurie but pouring rain when we reached Aberdeen. We went where we needed to go and enjoyed delicious soup, followed by tea and cake, in a little cafe called 'Cup'.....we shared the cake and Allan took the photo...I just love the dishes they use ...

Three good things

1. The rain was much lighter after lunch.

2. Met a friend with her 'DiL to be' also having lunch in the little cafe.

3. Leftovers for supper