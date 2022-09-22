A walk in the rain

It was very wet at Neil's place today but I thought it would be fine to get the gear on and practise walking in Wellington boots. So off we went down the road......

The new Primary School where he will go in a few years is being built quite near their house and he was very interested in the diggers and other machinery that he could hear and see through the fence.

Round the corner is a little shop so we bought some bananas and headed back home. I must add that the rain was very heavy at that point so I carried him on the way back!!

Three good things

1. After the rain the sun.....

2. Sat nav on the car gets me to the swimming pool where we meet his daddy who takes him for his swimming lesson.

3. A gentle evening with friends.