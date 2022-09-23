An afternoon out

Still a little damp but we had a lovely coffee stop and then went to Pitmedden Garden just to see the layout of equipment in place for Apple Sunday this weekend. Allan is on car park and I'm helping at the teas and coffees as several regular people are away on holiday.

I usually go along and just buy apples and homey....so this will be different!

Three good things

1. Lemon and coconut crunch with my coffee

2. Waterproof jacket so didn't get too wet.

3. A quiet evening.... watching a series about Chernobyl. It was fascinating as we had visited there on one of our visits when the family lived in Kyiv.