Daddy is teaching me cricket in the rain!

Not really taken any photos today and when this arrived in my inbox.....she really did have her cricket bat and ball in some of these!!!

Cutest little cricket girl. Just want a hug.

Three good things

1. Refurbishment ongoing.... taking things apart is easy, but working out how to reconstruct them is a bit tricky!!!

2. Found nicely matching fabric for the chairs.

3. Daylight lasting so long this evening. 😊