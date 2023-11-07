Previous
Front view... by sarah19
Photo 3074

Front view...

And after all the leaf gathering Allan did there's been another dump.... great colours though.
Three good things
1. The sounds.....
2. Hardanger Embroidery workshop
3. Back to Pilates....
All in all a day full of challenges
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
