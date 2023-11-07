Sign up
Photo 3074
Front view...
And after all the leaf gathering Allan did there's been another dump.... great colours though.
Three good things
1. The sounds.....
2. Hardanger Embroidery workshop
3. Back to Pilates....
All in all a day full of challenges
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
0
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011.
4575
photos
51
followers
68
following
842% complete
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
7th November 2023 8:45am
