Photo 3073
Joy.....the sun came out
The colour combination is magical.....grey doesn't always mean gloomy.
Three good things
1. Wallpapering again....so pleased at how well it's going but will I have enough?
2. Finding photos
3. MasterChef and more.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4575
photos
51
followers
68
following
842% complete
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
7th November 2023 10:15am
