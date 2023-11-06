Previous
Joy.....the sun came out by sarah19
Joy.....the sun came out

The colour combination is magical.....grey doesn't always mean gloomy.
Three good things
1. Wallpapering again....so pleased at how well it's going but will I have enough?
2. Finding photos
3. MasterChef and more.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
