And on to the shed

So the busy-ness continues.

Not sure what prompted the idea of the shed but I was pretty pleased at how much debris needed to be taken to the recycling centre.

Everything was moved out and I even managed to refloor the whole space with tiles that were on our kitchen floor until a few months ago.

All in all another very productive day. Allan was over at a friend's place helping him with some fallen trees that needed to be chainsawed and moved so we both enjoyed a glass of wine with dinner. 🥱

Three good things

1. Clear spaces.

2. Hot bath with lots of bubbles.

3. Thinking about a to do list....

