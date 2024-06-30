A different point of view

So funny how we choose to sit in the same place in a room, chatting or watching TV.... but with David and Jenn and boys here my 'usual' place' is occupied.

So I'm enjoying a different chair and seeing the room and the garden differently.

Three good things

1. A frustrating problem with my car insurance sorted! The account had been blocked 😡 but now re-activated so all is well.

2. The boys are playing with the children over the fence!! Two years on and they just pick up where they left off! 😄

3. The laundry is nearly done....two weeks worth X4 is a lot!!!