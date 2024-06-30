Previous
A different point of view

So funny how we choose to sit in the same place in a room, chatting or watching TV.... but with David and Jenn and boys here my 'usual' place' is occupied.
So I'm enjoying a different chair and seeing the room and the garden differently.
Three good things
1. A frustrating problem with my car insurance sorted! The account had been blocked 😡 but now re-activated so all is well.
2. The boys are playing with the children over the fence!! Two years on and they just pick up where they left off! 😄
3. The laundry is nearly done....two weeks worth X4 is a lot!!!
Sarah Bremner

Kathy A ace
You are right, I sit in the same spot every time.

Enjoy your time with the boys
July 2nd, 2024  
