Across the River Clyde by sarah19
Photo 3295

Across the River Clyde

Our hotel for a few nights is right by the riverside where once shipbuilding work dominated the space. Now media centres, concert venues and hotels buzz with a different kind of life.
I was delighted with our view! That grand tower from ages past is Glasgow University where my Dad was a BSc student. He did love Glasgow.
Three good things
1. Together again with David and family for dinner, picking up instantly from 9 weeks ago in China 😊
2. Bus and train journey went smoothly. Busy train as Pink is performing this weekend.
3. A snooze on the train.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
