Across the River Clyde

Our hotel for a few nights is right by the riverside where once shipbuilding work dominated the space. Now media centres, concert venues and hotels buzz with a different kind of life.

I was delighted with our view! That grand tower from ages past is Glasgow University where my Dad was a BSc student. He did love Glasgow.

Three good things

1. Together again with David and family for dinner, picking up instantly from 9 weeks ago in China 😊

2. Bus and train journey went smoothly. Busy train as Pink is performing this weekend.

3. A snooze on the train.