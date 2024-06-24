Previous
Plants by post by sarah19
Photo 3295

Plants by post

My sister Sheila has a lovely garden in the south east of England.... with very different climate to us in the north east of Scotland! She has kindly sent me some plants that grow well in her place.....so I really hope these two dahlias settle in and thrive here. 🤔
Three good things
1. David and family doing UK experiences while they can. Arrived in London from Shanghai, slept all night so ready for exploring.
2. Great weather for garden stuff.... making the most of sunshine.
3. Just enjoying the calm between 'family living'...
2
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
904% complete

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Good luck with these
July 2nd, 2024  
