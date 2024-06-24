Plants by post

My sister Sheila has a lovely garden in the south east of England.... with very different climate to us in the north east of Scotland! She has kindly sent me some plants that grow well in her place.....so I really hope these two dahlias settle in and thrive here. 🤔

Three good things

1. David and family doing UK experiences while they can. Arrived in London from Shanghai, slept all night so ready for exploring.

2. Great weather for garden stuff.... making the most of sunshine.

3. Just enjoying the calm between 'family living'...

