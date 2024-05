Love you to the moon and beyond.

Big brother and little sister. I do love this. Would be lovely if they lived a little closer but ....

A drive north today to finish a job started a couple of weeks ago. Allan came too so nice to have company.

Three good things

1. Easy tidying up time.

2. Lovely lunch at Nairn and good to escape the heavy showers for a while.

3. Wallpaper looking good and hope to finish it tomorrow.