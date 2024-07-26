Previous
Cake for a tractor boy by sarah19
Cake for a tractor boy

So Neil will be 3 on Tuesday but as we're together this weekend we decided to celebrate on Saturday/Sunday.
I took a few shortcuts but I think he'll enjoy it and the inside will be fine too.
Three good things
1. Early start to get this done before everyone else was on the go.
2. Safe travels when we eventually got on the road. Lots of traffic and heavy showers, but arrived at hotel minutes before David and all.
3. Susannah is at her friend Fiona's wedding today. They have been friends since they were students in Edinburgh. Happy day. 🥂
Sarah Bremner

